Policing in Longridge needs a 'radical rethink', says Ribble Valley Council leader

A Longridge politician’s call for a ‘radical rethink’ on policing in the town have been backed by local borough MP.

Ribble Valley councillor for Dilworth ward, Coun Leader Ken Hind, has labelled antisocial behaviour in Berry Lane as ‘unacceptable’ saying it must be addressed quickly.

A meeting has been organised with the public for 7.30pm on Friday, April 20, at Longridge Civic Hall in Calder Avenue, where Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans will be in attendance alongside Coun Hind to listen to the public’s comments and possible solutions.

Coun Hind said: “The antisocial behaviour in Longridge in very recent times, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays in Berry Lane, is unacceptable and needs to be addressed.

“It is connected with the need to maintain our Youth centre and have police nearby to deal with the problems.”

Coun Hind indicated that the closure of the front desk in the town’s police station has hindered the fight against ongoing antisocial behaviour problems.

“The response time to incidents on the streets of Londridge is too slow,” suggested Coun Hind.

“Logic dictates that the main policing for Longridge should come from Preston and Longridge Police Stations.

“A victim stabbed in the street in Longridge could have bled to death before the police arrive.”

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans noted that the crime problem was now ‘epidemic’ in Longridge and is encouraging everyone to attend the meeting next month.

Evans said: “It became clear to me through talking to many residents of Longridge that the crime problem in the area is becoming epidemic, and swift action needs to be taken.

“Bringing together the police, councillors and residents is the most effective way of addressing this issue and I applaud the residents of Longridge for their resilience and for initiating April’s meeting - which I encourage all Longridge residents to attend.”

Longridge Town Council and every local councillor in the town have been invited to attend the meeting.

The meeting comes after calls from pupils at Longridge CE Primary School to reopen Longridge Police Station’s front desk.

Year Six students sent a group of letters to local Sergeant Dave Simpson to persuade him to get staff to man the desk once again.