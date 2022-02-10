Police warn Just Eat drivers not to park on double yellow lines in Lostock Hall traffic hotspot

PC Chris Suffolk says he has warned managers of takeaway shops in Leyland Road that their delivery drivers must not park on pavements and double yellow lines on the main road, on the adjacent Brownedge Road or at the end of Coote Lane.

The police officer made the reassurance during a Coffee with a Cop event at Lostock Hall Library on Wednesday, February 2, after several residents expressed concern about delivery drivers obstructing the main road, making it difficult to use the filter lane.

PC Suffolk said: “I’ve spoken to all those shops and they have had a warning from me that they should not park there. I’ll move the drivers on [but] they get new drivers.”

