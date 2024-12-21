Police step up patrols to keep Lancashire safe at Christmas events after tragic attacks in Magdeburg, Germany

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Dec 2024, 15:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lancashire Police have stepped up patrols at Christmas events and gatherings to reassure the public following the attacks in Germany.

Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing to keep Lancashire safe after the tragic incident on Friday in Magdeburg, Germany

They said: “When you see our officers whilst you’re out and about, come and have a chat with us. Your safety is our priority. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and tell staff, security, or police.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A policeman, right, stands on a Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday eveningA policeman, right, stands on a Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening
A policeman, right, stands on a Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening | AP

The public can also report suspicious activity at https://orlo.uk/F9QRf.

In an emergency always call 999.

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected in Germany, and beyond.”

Five people were killed and more than 200 others injured after a driver drove a vehicle into a crowded Christmas market in the eastern German town on Friday.

Related topics:GermanyPoliceLancashireChristmasPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice