Police step up patrols to keep Lancashire safe at Christmas events after tragic attacks in Magdeburg, Germany
Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing to keep Lancashire safe after the tragic incident on Friday in Magdeburg, Germany
They said: “When you see our officers whilst you’re out and about, come and have a chat with us. Your safety is our priority. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and tell staff, security, or police.”
The public can also report suspicious activity at https://orlo.uk/F9QRf.
“Our thoughts remain with all those affected in Germany, and beyond.”
Five people were killed and more than 200 others injured after a driver drove a vehicle into a crowded Christmas market in the eastern German town on Friday.
