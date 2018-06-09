Police seize alcohol from shop

Police swooped on a Preston newsagents shop and seized “a significant” amount of alcohol.

Members of the Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a licensing check at the shop in the Ribbleton area on Friday evening.

Preston Police reported on their Facebook page that it followed a number of pieces of information that the shop was suspected to be selling alcohol from the location without the relevant licence.

During the visit the information was found to be the correct and a significant amount of alcohol was seized and removed from the premises to prevent further trading, said police. They added that further investigations will be completed by their licensing department next week in co-operation with other partner agencies.