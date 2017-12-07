Police search for woman spotted on motorway bridge

A search was launched for a woman who was spotted on the wrong side of a motorway bridge, say police.

Police received reports of the woman on the bridge at Brindle Road, which runs over the M6, just after midnight on Thursday, December 7.

Patrols went to the scene but the woman had left by the time they arrived.

The police helicopter and dog unit were called to help with the search for the vulnerable woman.

A force spokesman said: "We received reports from members of the public of a woman on the wrong side of the bridge.

"The helicopter and the dog unit were called in to assist in our search.

"Patrols later found the woman with the help of the dog unit at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre."

The woman was taken to hospital.