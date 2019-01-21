Police search for van driver after M58 horror crash

Police are appealing for help to trace a van driver who may have seen a fatal crash on the M58.



An investigation continues into the serious collision between Orrell and Bickerstaffe on Tuesday, January 8, involving a HGV, a minibus and several other vehicles.

Two people in the minibus - 50-year-old Anne Kerr, who worked at Pontville School in Ormskirk, and 14-year-old pupil Joe Cairns - died as a result of their injuries.

Read more: Headteacher's tribute to 'much loved' pupil and staff member killed in M58 smash





A 31-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.



Now, police are appealing for information to identify the driver of a van, pictured, who is believed to have witnessed the incident.



Sgt Claire Pearson, of Lancashire Police, said: “As part of our investigation we are keen to identify this driver.



“The collision happened around 8.43am and we believe the van, a Ford Transit dated from 2014, was travelling in the opposite direction.



“We are confident the driver witnessed the collision and could have some key information to assist our investigation.



“The van has a distinctive sign on the side of the vehicle and we would urge anyone who recognises the vehicle, or knows the driver, to come forward.”

A second collision happened around an hour later in queuing traffic, involving a Ford Fiesta, a Mercedes lorry, a Ford Transit van and an Audi car.

Several people were injured, including a 91-year-old woman from Orrell who died in hospital on Wednesday, January 16.

Read more: Wigan pensioner dies after M58 horror crash



Anyone with information about the van driver can contact police on 101 or email 3847@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 275 of January 8.