Police have launched an appeal to find a teenage girl missing from Preston.

Mary Kate Morrison, 15, was last seen in the Fulwood area of Preston on Monday August 27, 2018 at 12.55.

Police say she could also be in the Blackpool area.

She is described as being 5ft 10ins tall of slim build with long dark brown hair. It is believed she is wearing a white shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0649.