A car was scratched with a key on a Preston street on Boxing Day.

Police have now appealed for information following the report of the crime, which took place on St George's Road during the day on December 26 2018.

They would like to speak with this man (pictured) who was caught on CCTV.

Anyone with any information is asked to email 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 04/29553/18.