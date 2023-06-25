News you can trust since 1886
Police ‘really concerned’ for welfare of missing Manchester woman who may have travelled to Blackpool

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman who may have travelled to the Blackpool area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 08:14 BST

Amanda O’Brien was last spoken to on June 22.

She is missing from her home in Eccles, Manchester but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool.

The 38-year-old is described as white, of average build with blonde hair

Amanda O’Brien is missing from her home in Eccles, but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Amanda O’Brien is missing from her home in Eccles, but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re really concerned for Amanda’s welfare and are now asking the public for help to find her.”

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting 1434 of June 23.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.

