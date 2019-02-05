Police probe into late-night 'altercation' in Preston

Lancashire police have issued an appeal after reports of an altercation which led to three men being arrested.

Officers attended the scene on East Street, Preston, at around 12.35am on Monday after a witness raised the alarm.

Three men were arrested close to the scene in connection with the incident.

Police said: "At this point we have had no reports from any victim and it isn’t clear exactly what occurred, so we would like to establish whether any offences have actually taken place."

A 28-year-old man from Preston has since been released under investigation and two men aged 34 and 30, both of no fixed address, have been released without charge and will be transferred into the custody of immigration officials pending deportation to Albania.

Det Insp Nick Hills, of Preston CID, said: “This incident came in to us from a third party, so at the minute it isn’t clear what happened and we have had had no complaints from anybody who may have been a victim.

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence?

"Did you see a red car being driven towards the scene or making off from the area?

“If you have any information that can help with our enquiries we would urge you to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 25 of February 4th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111.