Police make arrest after BMW M4 crash in Wrea Green

A person has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a sports car crash in Wrea Green.

The red BMW M4 Competition Package, which can do 0-60mph in four seconds, crashed on Moss Side Lane shortly before 1am yesterday.

The red BMW crashed on Moss Side Lane. Credit: Lancs Road Police

Police said the driver of the car allegedly ran away following the crash which happened at the junction close to Ribby Road.

A person was arrested close to the incident on suspicion of drink driving.

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesman said: “The driver fled the scene but excellent searching by immediate response located a suspect nearby.

“The person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and the vehicle was seized for a forensic examination.”