Police make arrest after BMW M4 crash in Wrea Green

A person has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a sports car crash in Wrea Green.
The red BMW M4 Competition Package, which can do 0-60mph in four seconds, crashed on Moss Side Lane shortly before 1am yesterday.
Police said the driver of the car allegedly ran away following the crash which happened at the junction close to Ribby Road.
A person was arrested close to the incident on suspicion of drink driving.
A Lancashire Constabulary spokesman said: “The driver fled the scene but excellent searching by immediate response located a suspect nearby.
“The person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and the vehicle was seized for a forensic examination.”