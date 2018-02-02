Police launch investigation after baby death in Morecambe

Police are investigating the death of a baby girl in Morecambe.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 12.03am on Tuesday December 19 to reports that they were treating a 16-month-old who had been found unresponsive at an address on Oxcliffe Road in Morecambe.

The child was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary but sadly later died.

A post mortem examination has been carried out and the cause of death is currently unknown.

Further tests are being carried out.

A police spokesman said: “Police are looking into the circumstances of the child’s death and we have spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries.

“Nobody has been arrested at this stage.”