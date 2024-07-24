Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update on their investigation following a house fire in Blackpool which resulted in two people losing their lives.

Josh Pearson, 28, and Danielle Bamber, 24, were killed after the blaze ripped through their terraced home on Peter Street at around 2.35am last Wednesday.

Their two children were rushed to hospital after a hero neighbour smashed windows at the property to pull them to safety.

Officers today confirmed the fire “is not being treated as suspicious” following a comprehensive investigation.

A house fire in Blackpool which killed two people is no longer being treated as suspicious | Lancashire Police

Police said they knew there had been speculation around potential third party involvement and they hoped this update would put an end to any uncertainty.

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Danielle and Joshua’s loved ones at this distressing time, particularly their two children.

“This has been a harrowing investigation which I know has had a profound impact for everyone involved.

“Nonetheless, they have worked diligently and professionally to understand how this devastating blaze occurred.

“We are now satisfied that this is not a criminal investigation and are in the process of preparing a file for HM Coroner.”

Danielle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while Josh was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died.

Their eldest son Oscar, six, has since been discharged from hospital, but 21-month-old Lorenzo remained in a “critical condition”.

The couple were died after a blaze ripped through their terraced home on Peter Street | National World

Danielle’s mum, Melissa Bamber, 40, who is looking after Oscar, said she and Danielle were almost as close as sisters because she was only a teenager when she was born.

She said: “When I heard what had happened and that Danielle was gone, I couldn’t stop screaming, “she said.

“It’s so hard to believe she is gone but I know she is.

“I saw her and Josh, and the little ones, every day and we were so close, we were best friends.

“I was only a teenager when she was born and so I was a young mum when she was growing up.

She added: “Danielle and Josh had been together since they were young themselves and he was like a member of the family.

“She was a lovely girl, our Danielle, her children meant everything to her and she was a great mum to those kids.”

Danielle Bamber with partner Josh Pearson | Third party

Melissa, who has six other children aged between 20 and 10, says that Oscar has left hospital to live with her.

She said: “He’s fine, there’s hardly a mark on him but it’s been really tough for him.

“Lorenzo is in a critical condition, I’m not going to lie, and we’re all besides ourselves, hoping he will pull through OK.”

The incident left various relatives heartbroken and caused shockwaves through Blackpool.

In a tribute Joshua’s family said: “Joshua was a much-loved son, that will be sorely missed, who adored his girlfriend and children.”