Police have issued an update after woman was killed in a collision in Colne.

Police closed North Valley Road in both directions yesterday after receiving reports of an incident reported between Spring Lane to Langroyd Road.

The road was closed from the roundabout at Vivary Way to North Valley Road.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Providing an update a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed the man who was arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DS Joseph Ghigi, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: “A woman has sadly died following this collision, and enquiries are ongoing to determine exactly what has happened.

“I am appealing for any information or footage that could assist our investigation from the public. We are particularly keen to view any footage of the lorry after the collision, as we believe it travelled towards Preston.”

He added: “I know that this has been widely discussed in the community, and I want to take this time to remind you that an active investigation is ongoing, and we would strongly encourage people to refrain from speculation around the circumstances of the collision online or otherwise.”

If you have any info, dashcam or CCTV, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0407 of 18th September.