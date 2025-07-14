Breaking

Police issue sad update on person found dead on railway tracks at Brierfield train station

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:27 BST
Police have issued an update after a body was sadly found on railway tracks at a Lancashire train station earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to the incident close to Brierfield train station on Tuesday, July 8, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A BTP spokesperson confirmed they attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
British Transport Police have confirmed a man in his 50s was found dead on Brierfield train station earlier this month and his next of kin have been informedplaceholder image
British Transport Police have confirmed a man in his 50s was found dead on Brierfield train station earlier this month and his next of kin have been informed | S

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

In an update, they confirmed that the deceased was a man in his 50s and that his next of kin have been informed.

Related topics:TrainsLancashirePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice