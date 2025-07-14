Police issue sad update on person found dead on railway tracks at Brierfield train station
Emergency services were called to the incident close to Brierfield train station on Tuesday, July 8, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A BTP spokesperson confirmed they attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.
In an update, they confirmed that the deceased was a man in his 50s and that his next of kin have been informed.
