Police have issued an update after a body was sadly found on railway tracks at a Lancashire train station earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to the incident close to Brierfield train station on Tuesday, July 8, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A BTP spokesperson confirmed they attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police have confirmed a man in his 50s was found dead on Brierfield train station earlier this month and his next of kin have been informed | S

Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

In an update, they confirmed that the deceased was a man in his 50s and that his next of kin have been informed.