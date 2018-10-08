Police investigate fire which destroys two cars in Chorley

A fire which destroyed two car in a Chorley street is being treated as arson.

The blaze broke out in Blackburn Street on Sunday with flames engulfing one vehicle and then spreading to another.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "We got a report of a car on fire in a parking space in the street.

"It was near to other cars and then the fire spread to another vehicle nearby. Both were badly damaged.

"We used a hose reel jet to put the fire out. It is believe to have been started deliberately and the police have been informed."