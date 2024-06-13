Police increasingly concerned for missing pensioner's welfare last seen at her home in Lostock Hall
Police have said they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing pensioner’s welfare.
The woman, who South Ribble Police have only named as Joan, was last seen her home in Lostock Hall earlier this evening.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We’re really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.
“Joan was last seen at her home in Lostock Hall at 16:50pm on 13/06/2024.
“When she was last seen, she was wearing grey plain straight cut pants, grey top with white stripes and plain black Velcro shoes.”
She is described as 5”2, of slim build, with a grey bob hairstyle.
She also is very active and walks fast.
