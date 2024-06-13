Police increasingly concerned for missing pensioner's welfare last seen at her home in Lostock Hall

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Jun 2024, 19:34 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 19:35 BST
Police have said they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing pensioner’s welfare.

The woman, who South Ribble Police have only named as Joan, was last seen her home in Lostock Hall earlier this evening.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We’re really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.​​

“Joan was last seen at her home in Lostock Hall at 16:50pm on 13/06/2024.

“When she was last seen, she was wearing grey plain straight cut pants, grey top with white stripes and plain black Velcro shoes.”

She is described as 5”2, of slim build, with a grey bob hairstyle.

She also is very active and walks fast.​

Joan previously resided in the Euxton Chorley area. If you have any information that could help find Joan, contact the police on 999, quoting LC-20240613-1045 .

