A woman in her 40s or 50s who was found dead in a tent in Whittle-le-Woods on Friday has now been identified.

Police were called on Friday at 11:44am by the ambulance service to a report that a woman had sadly been found dead on Dawson Lane.

Despite the best efforts of officers, the woman had not been identified at the time, with police appealing for help to ensure her family and friends were traced and made aware of the sad news. The woman was described as white, approximately 40-50 years old with short, dark curly hair and a very slim build.

Police has previously released images of what the woman was wearing. | nw

Police had previously said she was wearing a black ‘Peter Storm’ rain jacket, navy blue waterproof cargo pants, pink ‘Asics’ sports t-shirt, Orange and Black ‘Crane’ footwear, black ‘Ronhill’ gloves, and a rose gold-coloured ‘Lipsy’ watch and she also had with her a silver-coloured tent/rain cover.

Updating members of the public on the new development, a spokesperon for Lancashire Police said: “You may remember that we appealed for your help to try and identify a woman after she was found dead in Chorley last week.

“Thankfully we have now managed to locate members of the woman’s family and we now know who she is.

“She has been formally identified by her next of kin.

“We would like to thank the community for sharing our appeal to help with this very sad case.

“Whilst it is good news that we have now identified this woman, our thoughts are very much with her family and loved ones at this time.”

They added that her death is not being treated as suspicious.