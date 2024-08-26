Breaking

Police identify woman found dead in a tent in Dawson Lane, Whittle-le-Woods

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

I’m a digital journalist and create content for National World's Lancashire Evening Post/Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Aug 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman in her 40s or 50s who was found dead in a tent in Whittle-le-Woods on Friday has now been identified.

Police were called on Friday at 11:44am by the ambulance service to a report that a woman had sadly been found dead on Dawson Lane.

Despite the best efforts of officers, the woman had not been identified at the time, with police appealing for help to ensure her family and friends were traced and made aware of the sad news. The woman was described as white, approximately 40-50 years old with short, dark curly hair and a very slim build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police has previously released images of what the woman was wearing.Police has previously released images of what the woman was wearing.
Police has previously released images of what the woman was wearing. | nw

Police had previously said she was wearing a black ‘Peter Storm’ rain jacket, navy blue waterproof cargo pants, pink ‘Asics’ sports t-shirt, Orange and Black ‘Crane’ footwear, black ‘Ronhill’ gloves, and a rose gold-coloured ‘Lipsy’ watch and she also had with her a silver-coloured tent/rain cover.

Updating members of the public on the new development, a spokesperon for Lancashire Police said: “You may remember that we appealed for your help to try and identify a woman after she was found dead in Chorley last week.

“Thankfully we have now managed to locate members of the woman’s family and we now know who she is.

“She has been formally identified by her next of kin.

“We would like to thank the community for sharing our appeal to help with this very sad case.

“Whilst it is good news that we have now identified this woman, our thoughts are very much with her family and loved ones at this time.”

They added that her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Related topics:PoliceAmbulance serviceLancashire PoliceChorleyCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.