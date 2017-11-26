Police hunt four men after armed robbery

Four men are being hunted by police after an armed raid on a Preston supermarket.

The gang, armed with knives and a baseball bat, entered the Booths store in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

They approached the cigarette kiosk in the store, opposite Royal Preston Hospital, and threatened staff before jumping over the counter and stealing cigarettes and cash from the till.

All the men were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas and two of them tried to access the safe before fleeing the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

Det Insp Roger Ashcroft, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “This was a frightening incident for staff and members of the public who were in the store at the time.

“While robberies of this type are rare, we would urge shoppers and businesses to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around shops and cash machines.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log ref LC-20171125-1429.