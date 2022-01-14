The New Miles Lane bridge

Specially trained police officers spoke to the woman who had clambered over the railings of the New Miles Lane bridge crossing the M6 at Shevington shortly before 11pm on Thursday January 13.

Other emergency services were on standby as conversations continued and the motorway was closed to traffic in both directions.

After a little over an hour the woman was persuaded to climb back to safety.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "We were called at around 10.55pm on Thursday January 13 to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on New Miles Lane, Shevington, above the M6.

"Emergency services and specially-trained officers attended and a woman in her 20s was detained and taken to hospital as a precaution so that she can be given the necessary care and support.

"The motorway was re-opened a short time after midnight."