Police cordon off Seymour Road in Ashton following reports body found in Savick Brook

Seymour Road in Ashton was cordoned off by police following reports a body had been found in Savick Brook.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:57 pm
Seymour Road, near the junction with Lytham Road, was cordoned off at approximately 3pm on Tuesday, March 8.

It followed reports a body had been found in Savick Brook.

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence in the area, as well as a number of crime scene investigators.

A body was recovered from Savick Brook near Seymour Road in Ashton. (Credit: Google)

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

