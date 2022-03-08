Police cordon off Seymour Road in Ashton following reports body found in Savick Brook
Seymour Road in Ashton was cordoned off by police following reports a body had been found in Savick Brook.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:57 pm
Seymour Road, near the junction with Lytham Road, was cordoned off at approximately 3pm on Tuesday, March 8.
It followed reports a body had been found in Savick Brook.
Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence in the area, as well as a number of crime scene investigators.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.