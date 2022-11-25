Emergency services descended on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on Thursday evening after reports of a serious incident.

A police cordon and forensics tent remained in place on Friday morning, with several bags seen in the road, and residents reported being unable to leave their homes.

Kilburn Drive, Shevington, was still cordoned off by police on Friday morning

After lots of speculation on social media, Greater Manchester Police has now confirmed a body was found.

A spokesman said: “At around 7pm yesterday, officers were called to reports of a deceased body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington.

“Emergency services attended and sadly confirmed these reports.

​”A scene is currently in place at the location and contained on Kilburn Drive with no disruption to the wider area.

A forensic tent has been set up on Kilburn Drive, Shevington

“​Police are working to identify the body and enquiries are ongoing, we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident.”

The incident has come as a huge shock to people living nearby.

One resident said: “I heard nothing, I fell asleep in front of the TV watching Coronation Street. I woke up because the police were knocking at my door asking if I'd seen or heard anything. I told them I hadn't and they wouldn't say what it was.

"I saw police vans and vehicles, but I thought it was an accident because its a blind turn onto the road and people are always flying up and down it."

Kilburn Drive, Shevington, has been closed by police as they investigate a serious incident

Another said: "My husband had just got back from a jazz event in Manchester and told me there was a police cordon on Kilburn. I had no idea, but I've been just to Shevington this morning there's all sorts of rumours going around.

"My daughter called this morning to say that there is a tent near where there is a clearing between houses and they think they've found a body.

"I heard sirens and saw blue lights last night but I just thought they were passing on the main road."

Another resident said: “I noticed police about at around 11pm and my daughter rang to check on me and tell me to put my alarm on."

Items were placed in the road inside the police cordon on Kilburn Drive, Shevington