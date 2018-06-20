Police confirm death of Burnley road traffic accident victim

The young man involved in a collision in Burnley at the weekend has sadly died.



Police have confirmed that the 18-year-old local man died in hospital from injuries he sustained after being involved in a collision with a car in Springfield Road, Burnley Wood, on Saturday.

Two people arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed.

A 36-year-old woman from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and a 25-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, driving while unfit through drink/drugs and causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of making off without payment in relation to an earlier incident.

Both have now been released on police bail until July 13th pending further enquiries.