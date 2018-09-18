Police concerned for missing woman following 'serious assault' in Preston City Centre

Police in Preston are searching for 38 year-old Roxy Jones, who they believe was a victim of a serious assault in Preston City Centre last night.

The assault is believed to have taken place at an address in Preston City Centre at around 7:00pm on Monday September 17, 2018.

A police spokesman said: "We do not know where she went to after leaving that address, and are concerned for her welfare.

Police are asking anyone who has information or may have seen her since the time of the incident to call 101 quoting log 1315 .