Police called to Leyland school over knife claim

Police were called to a high school after a staff member raised concerns that boys armed with knives were making their way to campus.

Police attended St Mary's Catholic High School in Royal Avenue, Leyland, at around 2.15pm this afternoon (Wednesday, January 24) regarding the concerns.

However, the two boys who had made their way to St Mary's High School were subsequently apprehended in the head teacher's office - and both of them were unarmed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers attended and it is believed that two teenagers had gone to the school to meet a friend who is a pupil there."

The police spokesman confirmed that the incident was a false alarm and pupils were allowed to leave the school shortly after.

One parent - who wishes to stay anonymous - contacted the Post saying that "there were kids crying" and "children were told to lock themselves in classrooms, hide under tables and barricade doors". She said parents were texted about the incident afterwards.

She added: "Children have been practicing such attacks in recent months. It was a good job as far as I'm concerned."

Lancashire County Council has been contacted for a comment.