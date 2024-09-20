Police arrest teen found hiding in a bush in Bamber Bridge with a yellow bag
The 17-year-old male from Bamber Bridge was arrested after trying to run away from police at 1.30am on Thursday morning.
He was then found hiding in a nearby bush with a yellow bag containing a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, weighing scales and cash was discovered nearby, along with a machete.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We have arrested a teenager on suspicion of drugs offences following a plain-clothed operation in South Ribble.
“At around 1.30am this morning (Thursday), officers spotted a teenager, dressed in black and carrying a yellow bag, acting suspiciously in the Bamber Bridge area.
“Despite trying to run away, our officers located him hiding in a nearby bush.
“A yellow bag containing a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, weighing scales and cash was discovered nearby, along with a machete.”
They added that he has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.