Police arrest alleged M55 drink driver

An alleged drink driver has been arrested by police on the M55 after they were caught weaving between lanes.

Police said a member of the public had reported a possible drink driver on the M6. Members of Lancashire Road Police then located the car on the M55 heading towards Blackpool.

Lancs Road Police tweeted a video of the incident and said: "A brief assessment led to the vehicle being stopped and driver arrested. Provided a reading of 88 (microgrammes of alcohol) in custody."

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

The driver will appear before courts.