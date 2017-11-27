Police appeal to find two boys with links to Preston

Kent Police are appealing for information to help find two boys with links to Preston.

Anh Nan Nguyen, 15 and Son Thai Vo, 14, have not been seen since November 15, 2017 and are believed to have links Preston, Birmingham and Leicester areas.

A police spokesman said: "Son Thai Vo wears glasses and is described as being 5ft tall with a slim build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/ black tracksuit and black trainers.

"Anh Nan Nguyen is described as being 5ft 2ins with a slim build and short hair.

"He was last seen wearing a black and white tracksuit with black and white trainers that have a white sole."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting 16-0052.