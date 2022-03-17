Police appeal for witnesses after man in his 80s dies after road accident in Ribble Valley village

Emergency services were called at about 12.45pm after a Honda Jazz travelling north on the A666 collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road at the junction with Whalley Road at Langho.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are this evening appealing for information after a fatal road accident in Langho this afternoon

The Honda driver was taken by ambulance to hospital suffering from shock and minor injuries.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in an elderly gentleman losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.