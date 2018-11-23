Police appeal for help after spate of mobile phone tehfts in Lancaster city centre

Police are appealing for help with the identification of the man and woman in these CCTV stills in connection with four thefts in Lancaster city centre.

Multiple people reported having their phones stolen within the city centre between 1pm and 2pm on Thursday November 22.

The male and female are working together and actively targeting people pushing prams, who have their phone on display on top of their prams.

While shopping in the city centre, please make sure valuables are kept safe in pockets or zipped bags/handbags.

If you know the identity of the female and male pictured in the CCTV stills, please email 7539@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 quoting LC-20181122-0622.