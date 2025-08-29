Breaking
Urgent appeal for care workers to come forward who may be able to identify suspect of Great Harwood crime
Police have released a joint CTV image of care workers who may be able to identify a potential suspect in a Great Harwood crime.
The CCTV was captured in Great Harwood on Monday.
A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “Are you the man or the woman in the combined CCTV image or do you recognise either of them?”
They added: “Therefore we urgently need to speak to them.”
If you are the people in the CCTV or you recognise them, email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 909 of 25th August 2025.