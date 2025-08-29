Police have released a joint CTV image of care workers who may be able to identify a potential suspect in a Great Harwood crime.

The CCTV was captured in Great Harwood on Monday.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “Are you the man or the woman in the combined CCTV image or do you recognise either of them?”

“We believe they are care workers and can help us identify the suspect of a potential crime.”

They added: “Therefore we urgently need to speak to them.”

If you are the people in the CCTV or you recognise them, email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log 909 of 25th August 2025.