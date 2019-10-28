Police appeal after woman threatened in knifepoint robbery at McColls in Preston

A woman was held at knifepoint by two robbers at a Preston newsagents.

The incident took place at McColls in Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton at around 5.15am today.

Police are appealing for information after the woman was pushed inside the store by two men while opening the shop.

One of the men was holding a knife with both offenders threatening the staff member. The pair stole cash and a quantity of cigarettes before making off from the scene. The woman was not injured.

Both men were described as aged in their 20s and wearing balaclavas. Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery.

Det Con Dan Armstrong, of Preston CID, said: “This was a shocking incident which has left the victim extremely shaken.

“Both men have threatened her, one of them with a knife, before stealing money and cigarettes.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has any information, to come forward.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or the men described, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 4276@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0176 of October 28. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at socsi.in/ivB6f.