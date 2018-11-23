Police appeal after serious collision in Claughton leaves Lancaster woman in hospital

Police are appealing for information after a serious collision at Claughton.

The collision happened at 11.15pm on Thursday, November 22 when a Vauxhall Corsa travelling along the A683 Hornby Road appeared to lose control before colliding with a brick wall and a Seat Ibiza driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Corsa, a 20-year-old woman from Lancaster, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she remains.

The driver of the Seat Ibiza, an 18-year-old man from Cumbria, and two passengers, both 16-year-old boys, suffered whiplash injuries and were treated at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The road was closed for six hours for accident investigations.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a young woman with some significant injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1544 of November 22nd or email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk