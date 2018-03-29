Police appeal after man hurt in shooting

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a man was injured by an air rifle.

Between 10.30pm and midnight on Thursday, March 28), police received several reports of four males aged between 15 and 20 firing an air rifle in the Homestead, Tunley Holme and Long Acre areas of Clayton Brook, near Chorley.

During one of the rifle discharges, a man suffered minor injuries to his hand and shoulder in Tunley Holme and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone who can assist with their inquiries.

PC James Colclough said: “An investigation is underway following reports an air rifle was discharged several times in Clayton Brook.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, with police conducting enquiries and appealing for credible information.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1490 of March 28