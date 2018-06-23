Police appeal after Lancashire fire station raid

REGIONAL NEWS: Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a Lancashire fire station.

The station at Nelson was targeted in the early hours of Friday, June 22 while firefighters attended a serious house fire in the town.

The crews returned to the station to find that a number of their personal items such as wallets and watches had been stolen.

The incident happened between 12.30am and 5am. The offenders also caused substantial damage after forcing entry through internal doors and ransacking most of the rooms at the station in Bradley Road.

Sgt Kathryn Mather of Lancashire Police said: “This is a disgraceful crime against our emergency services colleagues who were out doing their job and protecting the public.

“We’re committed to finding those responsible and are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 3657@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 173 of June 22.