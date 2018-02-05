Police appeal after elderly woman knocked down in Morecambe

Police are appealing for information after a 91-year-old woman was seriously injured in a collision in Morecambe.

At 7am on Saturday February 3, the woman was crossing Westgate, when she was knocked down by a Fiat Panda.

She suffered serious injuries to her pelvis, ribs and legs and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed for three and a half hours.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are trying to establish the full circumstances of this collision and ask anyone who witnessed it, or saw the turquoise Fiat in the minutes before the collision to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0331 of February 3rd.