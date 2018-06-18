Police appeal after disabled man is assaulted

Lancaster police are investigating what they say is a disability motivated hate crime after a man was assaulted in Lancaster.

Police were called to Dorrington Road at around 8.45pm on Saturday June 16, where a disabled man had been attacked, suffering minor facial injuries.

It is believed two men are responsible for the attack, and police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact DC Sarah Chadwick of Lancaster CID by calling 101 and quoting log number LC.20180616.1492.