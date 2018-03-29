Police appeal after car taken in test drive ruse

Police have issued an appeal for information after a pensioner had his car stolen during a bogus test drive.

Around 9am on Wednesday, February 28, a 79-year-old man from Blackpool met with another man to discuss the sale of a Ford Ka.

The suspect, wanting a test drive, drove the pair to Preston, stopping at Queens Retail Park. He then asked the pensioner to get out of the car and buy them both a coffee.

The suspect then made off in the vehicle without making any payment to the victim. The vehicle was later found by police a few days later, having been sold on to an innocent buyer.

Police are appealing for information and are particularly keen to identify this man, seen on CCTV.

PC Darren Grice, of Lancashire Police, said: “The victim, innocently trying to arrange the sale of his car, has been duped by a callous thief.

“Following enquiries we are keen to identify this man, pictured here on CCTV.

“He is wearing the long black anorak and beige trousers. Do you know him? If so please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log reference 0734 of February 28 or email PC Grice at 5594@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.