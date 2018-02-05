Police appeal after car crash rock chase

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash near Arkholme and Whittington.

A red Mini car was rammed from behind on B6254 on the approach to Whittington at 08.50am on Sunday (February 4).

The other vehicle involved was a light grey Skoda.

A police spokesman said: “The Skoda made off towards Kirkby Lonsdale.

“Around 20 minutes later the same vehicle has approached the red Mini once more near to the turn off to Aughton.

“A passenger in the Skoda has thrown a rock through the rear window of the mini.

“The rock has gone through the vehicle hitting the front windscreen causing that to crack.

“The Skoda has then made off towards Halton.

“This is a very serious incident which could have resulted in serious injury.”

If you witnessed any of these incidents then please call police on 101 or 01524 596986 and quote log LC-20180204-0371.

You can also email police at Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.