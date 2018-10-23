Police appeal after aggravated burglary in Morecambe

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Morecambe.

Three men entered an address on West End Road some time between 9pm and 9.30pm on Monday October 22.

One of the men threatened the occupant and his friend with a machete, and the other two offenders were armed with a hammer and a crowbar.

They caused significant damage by pulling cupboards from the wall in the kitchen before making off from the property with a Play Station.

All three men were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. One spoke with a Scottish accent.

DC Jill Neil said: “Fortunately nobody was injured but we need to find those responsible. If you saw anything suspicious in the area around the time, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancaster CID 01524 596450, or 101 if they fail to get an answer.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.