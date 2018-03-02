Police allay fears of office closure on Lancashire estate

Police chiefs have moved to reassure residents as a community policing base is set to close on a Lancashire housing estate plagued by disorder.

Concerned residents and traders have voiced concerns after hearing a unit used by PCSOs on the Clayton Brook estate near Leyland will no longer be in use.

However, Lancashire Police has said it is on the lookout for another site “in the immediate area.”

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “There are continuous stories of youths carrying knives and causing trouble and this will only get worse.

“The estate had a bad reputation but that has improved recently, because the police office above the shopping parade makes their presence more visible.

“It seems the wrong time to be taking it out of there.

“I hope the police aren’t paying lip service (by saying they’re going to move somewhere else.)”

A recent investigation by the Lancashire Post revealed almost 200 community support and neighbourhood officers had been axed across the county because of budget cutbacks.

Police Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has said local policing remains a priority, however.

A force spokesman said: “We can confirm we will be closing our office in the Clayton Brook estate. The closure will take place in due course.

“At this time we are looking at other more suitable sites and intend to move to another building in the immediate area.

"Neighbourhood officers will continue to provide a police presence offering support and reassurance to residents.”