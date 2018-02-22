PNE star banned from the road after racking up eight speeding tickets in just four weeks

A footballer was given a driving ban and ordered to pay nearly £3,000 in fines after accumulating eight speeding tickets in a month.



Preston North End central midfielder Alan Browne, 22, was one of the first motorists to fall foul of Preston’s first average speed check cameras which were launched on London Road between Victoria Road and Albyn Street East last March.

The Republic of Ireland international triggered three hits whilst driving in his Land Rover on April 1 last year.

Browne, of Wigan Road, Clayton-le-Woods, near Chorley, was also caught again on April 9, April 10, April 15, twice on April 17 and again on May 4 last year.

He previously appeared before Chorley Magistrates’ Court where he admitted eight counts of speeding.

He was fined for each individual offence and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Magistrates also gave him a 12-month driving ban.

He appealed his sentencing during a hearing at Preston Crown Court before Recorder Mukhtar Hussain QC and two magistrates.

Browne’s defence lawyer, Andrew Costello, said the paperwork for each of the offences had gone to an address Browne was not living at.

He said due to this, he hadn’t been made aware of the first offences and so did not have a chance to modify his behaviour.

He added that his client did not dispute being banned, but disputed the length of it.

The appeal was partially allowed in that the length of Browne’s road ban was reduced from 12 months to nine.

Browne, who was born in Cork, won his first cap for the senior Republic of Ireland side back in June.

He has established himself as a regular in the Preston North End squad having originally arrived at the club as a youngster from Cork City back in January 2014.

This season he has been a key figure for Alex Neil’s PNE side, scoring five goals.

He made his 150th appearance for the club in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

The sportsman declined to comment about the case.