A duck with a skewer poking through its neck appears to be thriving nearly two months after it was first spotted in Penwortham.

The plucky mallard appears happy and healthy to the relief of locals who have been keeping a close eye on him at the duck pond in Tarn wood, off Howick Moor Lane.

Visitors to the pond were horrified when they found her impaled with the sharp piece of wood last month. Concerns were raised that someone had cruelly sought to harm her after a number of home-made ‘arrows’ were found in the area.

The duck was found with a skewer pierced through its neck at Tarn wood duck pond in Penwortham. Credit: Stephen Murtagh | Stephen Murtagh

Fearing she had been shot with a home-made crossbow, both the RSPCA and the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) were alerted, as well as a number of local wildlife rescues who have made efforts to help it.

However, repeated attempts have proved unsuccessful as she warily evades any would-be rescuers who approach her.

Concerns were raised that someone had cruelly sought to harm the duck after a number of home-made ‘arrows’ were found in the area. Credit: Graham Price | Graham Price

But the gutsy duck appears to be unruffled by its condition and is reportedly able to feed, drink, swim and fly without trouble.

Those monitoring its progress said the skewer had nearly worked its way out at one point, but now appears to have gone back the other way.

The RSPCA were approached for comment.