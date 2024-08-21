Duck found with kebab skewer poking through its neck at Penwortham duck pond

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st Aug 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A duck with a skewer poking through its neck appears to be thriving nearly two months after it was first spotted in Penwortham.

The plucky mallard appears happy and healthy to the relief of locals who have been keeping a close eye on him at the duck pond in Tarn wood, off Howick Moor Lane.

Visitors to the pond were horrified when they found her impaled with the sharp piece of wood last month. Concerns were raised that someone had cruelly sought to harm her after a number of home-made ‘arrows’ were found in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

The duck was found with a skewer pierced through its neck at Tarn wood duck pond in Penwortham. Credit: Stephen MurtaghThe duck was found with a skewer pierced through its neck at Tarn wood duck pond in Penwortham. Credit: Stephen Murtagh
The duck was found with a skewer pierced through its neck at Tarn wood duck pond in Penwortham. Credit: Stephen Murtagh | Stephen Murtagh

Fearing she had been shot with a home-made crossbow, both the RSPCA and the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) were alerted, as well as a number of local wildlife rescues who have made efforts to help it.

However, repeated attempts have proved unsuccessful as she warily evades any would-be rescuers who approach her.

Concerns were raised that someone had cruelly sought to harm the duck after a number of home-made ‘arrows’ were found in the area. Credit: Graham PriceConcerns were raised that someone had cruelly sought to harm the duck after a number of home-made ‘arrows’ were found in the area. Credit: Graham Price
Concerns were raised that someone had cruelly sought to harm the duck after a number of home-made ‘arrows’ were found in the area. Credit: Graham Price | Graham Price

But the gutsy duck appears to be unruffled by its condition and is reportedly able to feed, drink, swim and fly without trouble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Those monitoring its progress said the skewer had nearly worked its way out at one point, but now appears to have gone back the other way.

The RSPCA were approached for comment.

Related topics:PenworthamRSPCARSPB

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.