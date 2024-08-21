Duck found with kebab skewer poking through its neck at Penwortham duck pond
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The plucky mallard appears happy and healthy to the relief of locals who have been keeping a close eye on him at the duck pond in Tarn wood, off Howick Moor Lane.
Visitors to the pond were horrified when they found her impaled with the sharp piece of wood last month. Concerns were raised that someone had cruelly sought to harm her after a number of home-made ‘arrows’ were found in the area.
Fearing she had been shot with a home-made crossbow, both the RSPCA and the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) were alerted, as well as a number of local wildlife rescues who have made efforts to help it.
However, repeated attempts have proved unsuccessful as she warily evades any would-be rescuers who approach her.
But the gutsy duck appears to be unruffled by its condition and is reportedly able to feed, drink, swim and fly without trouble.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Those monitoring its progress said the skewer had nearly worked its way out at one point, but now appears to have gone back the other way.
The RSPCA were approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.