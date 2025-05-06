Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston woman is calling on the power of Facebook to help make her dying mum’s wish come true of meeting comedian Michael McIntyre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantelle Wallace’s mum Nadia, 47, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2019 which she bravely fought a long hard battle with and, after having radio therapy, chemo therapy and a mastectomy she finally beat the battle and was in remission.

Chantelle Wallace’s mum Nadia, 47,who has terminal cancer has a bucket list which includes meeting comedian Michael McIntyre. | Chantelle Wallace

Unfortunately in November 2022 Nadia and her shattered family were given the news that her cancer had returned and was terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantelle said: “For the last nearly 3 years this woman has not only defied the odds on many occasions but she has continued to fight the hardest battle anyone could fight! All whilst still working a full time job doing 999 call handling for the North West Ambulance Service and looking after 6 children - 3 of which are younger and also helping support her 3 older children with our children her grandbabies.

“Anyone who knows my mum knows that she doesn’t want for nothing, she lets nothing get in her way and she would do absolutely anything for absolutely anyone.”

Heartbreakingly, Nadia’s life expectancy is estimated around 12 months, which has ‘ripped the whole family apart’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael McIntyre presents his Big Show

Chantelle added: “My mum is and always has been the rock in our family and the glue that held everything together.

“One of her bucket list things was to go and see Michael McIntyre live.

“Unfortunately now she can’t do that but I wonder if with the power of our community and Facebook we can try to get even just a video from him.

“We’ve seen people make it happen before now it’s time to make my mum’s one last wish happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want absolutely everyone on my Facebook. my mum’s Facebook all over Facebook to share comment and tag him in this as many times as possible to see if we can try and make this happen.”

“She’s amazing honestly the fight she has put up and still putting up in her final days is completely insane.”

Chantelle has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and also make some final memories for her mum and loved ones. | Chantelle Wallace

Chantelle has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and also make some final memories for her mum and loved ones.

She added: “I hope that I can raise enough money to not only help towards my mum’s funeral but also to help her make memories with her children/grandchildren, her youngest child being 11 years old and youngest grandchild being 2 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anything left over will be donated to Rosemere at Royal Preston Hospital as the love and care my mum has received from them is incredible and we as a family can’t thank them enough.”

“I will make it my mission to not only give my mum the send off she deserves but to try and get everything on her bucket list done in the time she has left.”

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page click HERE.