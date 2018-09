Have your say

Blackpool police have appealed for witnesses following a road traffic collision.

The driver failed to stop after colliding with a pedestrian.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: "We are seeking witnesses to a collision on Grange Rd, Blackpool at or about noon today where a white van was in collision with an elderly male pedestrian.

"The van failed to stop at the scene.

"Please call 101 and quote log 0595 with any information."

No further details have been released.