Platinum wedding anniversary for Ashton couple Ken and Rona Coulton

Rona Coulton was only 17 when she got married and now she is celebrating 70 years of wedded bliss.

The 87-year-old met Ken whilst stood in line outside Preston Picture House in 1947 and they married a year later at Emmanuel Church, in Preston. They lived with Ken’s mum in Preston and bought a council house in Larches Estate in 1954, where they lived for 60 years. They have five children and eight grandchildren, as well as several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

They moved to a smaller bungalow in Ashton five years ago.

Daughter Sandra Parker, said: “The story goes that dad saw mum in the queue outside the picture house and said to his friend, ‘I’m having that one and you can have the other one.’ It was quite a big thing for my mum to get married as she was only 17.

“It is amazing they have reached 70 years. I have struggled to find a Platinum anniversary card as not many people make it. We enjoyed a big family party to celebrate.”

Ken, 89, added: “We are not in the best of health but it is excellent to have reached 70 years of marriage. I think the best way to a happy marriage is to keep your mouth shut.”

