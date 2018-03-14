PLASTIC CAMPAIGN: Lancaster chippy joins plastic free movement

An award-winning Lancaster fish and chip shop has joined other eco-friendly takeaways in their bid to reduce their plastic intake.

Hodgson’s Chippy has taken charge of their packaging choice and converted to biodegradable boxes.

They join other businesses across the Lancaster and Morecambe area who are taking steps to become more environmentally friendly.

The chippy, on Prospect Street, has started to use bio boxes, which are produced from a renewable and sustainable sugarcane bi-product.

The new boxes are an eco-friendly alternative to their previously used conventional foam/polystyrene.

“We have been testing various packaging choices for some time now and the bio-boxes have proved to be a great choice,” said co-owner Nigel Hodgson.

“They keep the food in perfect condition, the batter and chips stays crisp and hot!

“Our customers can now recycle the used packaging in their recycling collection boxes – all helping to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly Lancashire.”

The Lancaster Guardian has set up a campaign, Sack the Plastic, to raise awareness around and join the fight against the huge problem of plastic choking our oceans and littering our city, coast and countryside

Award-winning chip shop, Packet Bridge in Bolton-le-Sands also use paper and cardboard packaging rather than the previous polystyrene material.

Black’s Finest Fish & Chips, on High Road, Halton also use biodegradable boxes for their takeaways.

A number of other businesses across Lancaster and Morecambe are also doing their bit to reduce their plastic intake.

Over the next couple of weeks we will be looking at some of these businesses in detail.