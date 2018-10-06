Work is now complete on the plaque to remember Preston's VC hero James Towers.

The plaque on Preston's war memorial will be dedicated later today, in a tribute to the First World War Victoria Cross winner.

James Towers, from Broughton, worked on his father’s farm before attempting to enlist in July 1915. When it was discovered that he was underage, he was sent home.

He tried again in August 1916, originally enlisting in the 5th Dragoon Guards, but he soon transferred to the 2nd Battalion, The Cameronians (Scottish Rifles).

He was 21 years old, and a private in the 2nd Battalion, The Cameronians (Scottish Rifles), British Army during the First World War when he was awarded the VC.

In an act of bravery, he volunteered to take a message to a stranded platoon, despite having seen five previous messengers killed.

The plaque will be officially dedicated on the Flag Market today at 11.30, with a civic ceremony.