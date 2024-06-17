Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald’s in Preston city centre is in line for a facelift.

The frontage of the restaurant, on Friargate, was due to get an overhaul prior to the pandemic - and the work was delayed as a result.

The changes had already been approved by Preston City Council, but that permission has since expired because of how it has been since it was first granted.

A fresh bid to the town hall planners states: “This application relates to the redecoration of the external shop front with new black Budapest matt ceramic tiling, with white grout.

“The current aluminium cladding has become damaged and this new material will improve the longevity and be sympathetic to the Conservation Area. The fascia board will be resprayed grey…with the reinstatement of the adverts and the timber cladding.

The McDonald's on Friargate is to undergo a facelift

“A similar application was approved in 2020, but was not completed due to the pandemic. That decision has expired and so this submission reflects the changes to the shopfront and reinstatement of the advertisements.

“The officer’s report confirmed that [the original] ‘… the proposal would have no unacceptable adverse impacts on highway safety or the street scene. The design of the development is sympathetic to the character of the existing property, existing shop frontage and the surrounding Market Place Conservation Area. The proposal complies with the relevant provisions of the Central Lancashire Core Strategy and the Preston Local Plan and there are no material considerations which outweigh this finding.’”