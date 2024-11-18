Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to refurbish and expand a military barracks in Lancashire have been revealed.

Last week, Fylde Council received a planning application seeking a “request for screening opinion pursuant to the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017” regarding a proposed development at Weeton Barracks on Grantham Road.

The application proposal adds that opinion is sought “in respect of demolition, approximately 95,000sqm of new build development and 5,000sqm of refurbishment, and associated hardstanding / accessways, landscaping areas and supporting infrastructure.”

The new build development will include “1) construction of new buildings to provide living accomodation, work, storage and office space, 2) construction of new training facilities to provide gymnasiums, sports fields and education space, 3) construction of a new health and dental facility.”

The EIA Screening Opinion Request was submitted by the Ministry of Defence and comes with a 247 page screening letter which fully outlines the plans.

In the development description, MoD state that the existing Weeton Barracks has the capacity to accommodate the 1LANCS unit, which contains 500 personal and is currently based at the site.

However an extension is required as the “3 RIFLES, Fulwood Lodgers and the Explosive Ordinance Troop will also relocate to Weeton Barracks in the following years” which will “double the number of personnel using the Barracks to around 1,000.”

The proposed development is said to be “in keeping with the existing infrastructure within Weeton Barracks”, for example all new buildings will be a maxium of three storeys tall but the majority 1-2, which fits in with the existing buildings that are predominately 2-3 storeys.

The development will also occur in areas of “existing hardstanding, landscaped areas, or currently disused areas of previously developed land, and will largely result in a ‘densification’ of the current site”.

The Screening Letter stipulates that the initial design is only at concept stage, and therefore “some changes to the design may be brought forward prior to submission of the planning application” but due to the requirements of the DIO anychanges are unlikely to be significant and will not result in a worsening of the impactsreported in this EIA Screening.”

The consulation period started on November 13 and ends on December 4 2024.

You can read the full proposal on the Fylde Borough Council planning website here.